August 6, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

Remand for company employee in Paphos suspected of embezzling €3,000

By Peter Michael00
Paphos court

The Paphos District Court remanded a 36-year-old man for three days on suspicion of embezzlement and theft suspicion, police said on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 61-year-old business-owner in Limassol told police €3,000 was embezzled from a branch of the company in Paphos.

Police investigated, and after receiving a witness statement and court-ordered arrest warrant, they took the 36-year-old company employee into custody.

Police said the crime took place in October 2013, when the suspect received the amount of €3,000, which he cut a receipt for, but it never appeared in the company’s bank account.

The company ran an accounting check of their books and discovered the discrepancy.

Related posts

‘They pay millions for a yacht but not €200 to have their waste removed’

Annette Chrysostomou

High Commission hosting Brexit info campaign at Paphos airport

Bejay Browne

Distribution of meds from public to private sector starts Wednesday

Annette Chrysostomou

Cyprus mulls hiking corporate tax rate to 15 per cent

CNA News Service

Fire service rescues three trapped in car that went over five-metre cliff

Evie Andreou

Lakkotrypis heads to Athens for Cyprus-Greece-Israel energy conference

CNA News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign