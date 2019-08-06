Remand for company employee in Paphos suspected of embezzling €3,000

The Paphos District Court remanded a 36-year-old man for three days on suspicion of embezzlement and theft suspicion, police said on Tuesday.

According to authorities, a 61-year-old business-owner in Limassol told police €3,000 was embezzled from a branch of the company in Paphos.

Police investigated, and after receiving a witness statement and court-ordered arrest warrant, they took the 36-year-old company employee into custody.

Police said the crime took place in October 2013, when the suspect received the amount of €3,000, which he cut a receipt for, but it never appeared in the company’s bank account.

The company ran an accounting check of their books and discovered the discrepancy.