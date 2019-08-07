August 7, 2019

Canada police find two bodies believed to be teen fugitives

By Reuters News Service00
Kam McLeod, 19 and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, suspects in the murder of an Australian tourist and his American girlfriend in northern British Columbia, and charged with the second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, are seen in a combination of still images from undated CCTV taken in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan

Canadian police said on Wednesday they found two bodies which they believe are of the teenage boys charged with killing a university lecturer and suspected in the murders of two tourists in British Columbia.

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, both from Port Alberni, British Columbia, had been on the run for nearly three weeks with confirmed sightings since July 22 and sparked an intense Canadian manhunt.

Police said autopsies would be needed to confirm that the bodies found were those of the two suspects.

The pair was charged with second-degree murder of Leonard Dyck, 64, a botany lecturer at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada. They are also suspects in the murders of Chynna Deese, 24, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Lucas Fowler, 23, from Sydney, Australia.

