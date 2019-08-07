Cyprus affected by British Airways IT glitch

A flight scheduled to depart from Larnaca to Heathrow at 11.50am was one of 86 British Airways flights to and from Heathrow which have been cancelled following an IT glitch at check-in counters, it was announced on Wednesday. A further 10 flights from Gatwick were cancelled.

Around 16,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation. More than 200 other flights were delayed.

British Airways has urged all passengers to check their flights before going to the airports.

The airline told the BBC it is reverting to manual systems for check-in.