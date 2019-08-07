August 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus affected by British Airways IT glitch

By Staff Reporter00
FILE PHOTO: A British Airways (BA) Boeing 747 is seen as it taxis at Heathrow airport

A flight scheduled to depart from Larnaca to Heathrow at 11.50am was one of 86 British Airways flights to and from Heathrow which have been cancelled following an IT glitch at check-in counters, it was announced on Wednesday. A further 10 flights from Gatwick were cancelled.

Around 16,000 passengers are affected by the cancellation. More than 200 other flights were delayed.

British Airways has urged all passengers to check their flights before going to the airports.

The airline told the BBC it is reverting to manual systems for check-in.

 

Staff Reporter

Related posts

Paphos car sale fraud

Staff Reporter

Abu Dhabi acquires 10 per cent stake in VTTI

George Psyllides

Paphos man now believed to have embezzled €122,000

Staff Reporter

DNA testing needed to identify body of missing woman

Annette Chrysostomou

Court halts proceedings against two defendants in Focus corruption trial

George Psyllides

High temperatures with a chance of rain

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign