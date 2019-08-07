August 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Greece, Israel, US, Cyprus to boost energy cooperation

By Reuters News Service00
Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Greek Energy Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon at the energy ministerial summit

Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the United States agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, cyber and infrastructure security, Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday after ministers of the four countries met in Athens.

Regional tripartite meetings between Israel and Cyprus, which have made discoveries, and Greece, keen to be a hub, have recently been extended to include the United States.

“Energy can be a bridge for broader political stability,” US Assistant Energy Secretary Frank Fannon told reporters.

Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said he had received assurances from his Israeli, Greek and US counterparts of full support over his country’s right to search for natural resources.

Turkey disputes Cyprus’ right to explore for natural gas, staking a claim over offshore areas Cyprus claims as its own.

Ankara has dispatched two drill ships east and west of the island, a move Cyprus says is a violation of international law.

 

