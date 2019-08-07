Lawyer in Napa rape case quits

The lawyer of a British woman, 19, who claimed she had been forced by police to withdraw a rape complaint has quit over disagreements with his client.

Andreas Pittadjis told the court on Wednesday that he was quitting due to serious disagreements with his client.

Pittadjis’ withdrawal came just days after British tabloid The Sun published a story claiming the woman had been pressured by police to withdraw her complaint.

Quoting the woman, the tabloid reported on Sunday that police officers had allegedly dictated a statement in which she admitted faking allegations and she reluctantly signed only because she was exhausted after eight hours at the police station.

The 19-year-old was charged for making false claims after she withdrew her complaint.

Police have since freed the 12 Israelis, aged between 15 and 18, who returned home to a heroes’ welcome.

Three of the suspects admitted to having sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual.

Doubts about the woman’s story were raised after one of the teens she identified as taking part in the gang rape was able to prove he was in bed with his girlfriend who had taken a selfie.