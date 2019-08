A 47-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday in Paphos after a French tourist, 31, reported to police that he had raped her.

The woman, who is in Cyprus on a short holiday, reported to the police on Tuesday that she had been raped by the 47-year-old whom she had met at a pub.

She told police that after leaving the pub, they went to a nearby area where he raped her.

The suspect is expected to be taken to court on Thursday for a remand.