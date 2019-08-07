Missing Limassol woman found dead

The body of a woman found late on Tuesday evening near the Limassol general hospital is believed to be 79-year-old Maria (Maroula) Kyriakou who has been missing since August 1, it emerged on Wednesday.

Tests are being carried out to confirm the identity of the woman whose body is in a state of decomposition.

Kyriakou was treated in hospital on August 1 and released the same day. Shortly afterwards she was found lying down in the centre of the city and taken back to the hospital where she was treated and released again.

The woman was suffering from serious health problems.

She had not been seen since and police were notified of her disappearance by relatives.

A search to find was carried out over the past days, both in the Limassol general hospital and in various areas of Limassol, with the involvement of the police, civil defence and volunteers.