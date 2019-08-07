Napa rape case woman faces court

A British woman, 19, who claimed she had been raped by a group of Israeli men in July and later recanted is appearing before court on Wednesday morning.

She was charged for making false claims but she is now alleging she had been pressured by police to withdraw her rape complaint.

Police have since freed the 12 Israelis, aged between 15 and 18, who returned home to a heroes’ welcome.

Three of the suspects admitted to having sex with the woman but claimed it was consensual.

Doubts about the woman’s story were raised after one of the teens she identified as taking part in the gang rape was able to prove he was in bed with his girlfriend who had taken a selfie.