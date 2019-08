Paphos police are investigating a case of fraud after a man complained he had paid €6,500 for a car which he never received.

According to police, a person from abroad persuaded the 49-year-old man over social media that he owned a car dealership and was going to send him a car for the money.

The man did not get the car and found that the social media accounts used to clinch the deal had been disabled.

A warrant was issued against the perpetrator.