Paphos man now believed to have embezzled €122,000

A 35-year-old man was rearrested in Paphos on Wednesday after new evidence emerged suggesting he had embezzled €122,000.

According to police, a representative of a Limassol-based company presented invoices and receipts for 22 cases in which the suspect allegedly took a total of €115,900.

He had been detained for three days already but new evidence emerged during the investigations.

Initially, the 61-year-old manager of the Limassol-based company reported that the suspect embezzled the amount of €3,000 from the Paphos branch of the company.

A July audit revealed he also received the amount of €7,000 from a Paphos company without issuing a receipt. He failed to hand over the money to the company he worked for.