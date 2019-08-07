August 7, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos man now believed to have embezzled €122,000

By Staff Reporter00

A 35-year-old man was rearrested in Paphos on Wednesday after new evidence emerged suggesting he had embezzled €122,000.

According to police, a representative of a Limassol-based company presented invoices and receipts for 22 cases in which the suspect allegedly took a total of €115,900.

He had been detained for three days already but new evidence emerged during the investigations.

Initially, the 61-year-old manager of the Limassol-based company reported that the suspect embezzled the amount of €3,000 from the Paphos branch of the company.

A July audit revealed he also received the amount of €7,000 from a Paphos company without issuing a receipt. He failed to hand over the money to the company he worked for.

 

Staff Reporter

