Puncheon signs for Pafos FC

Former Southampton and Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has joined Pafos FC in a deal the Cypriot club has described as “the greatest transfer” in its history.

The much-travelled 33-year-old, who began his career as a trainee at Wimbledon, has signed a two -year deal.

A club statement said: “From the world’s top tier EPL directly to Pafos FC, English football star Jason Puncheon has joined the club on a two-year contract.

“Jason David Ian Puncheon, 33 years old, attacking midfielder – brilliant also on both wings of the attack – is making history with the greatest transfer of Pafos’ football and one of the most important transfers in Cypriot football.”

Puncheon, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Huddersfield from Palace, added: “I am honoured to be joining Pafos FC. I believe the club has big potential and I am happy to become a part of the team and will work hard to bring Pafos to new successes.”