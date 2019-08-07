Search resumes for Natalie Christopher on Ikaria

The search for missing British Cypriot astrophysicist Natalie Christopher continues for a third day on Wednesday in Ikaria, as Cyprus offered to dispatch a crew to assist the effort.

Christopher, 34, had gone missing on Monday during what was supposed to be a two-day stay on the island of Ikaria with her partner, 38.

Justice Minister Giorgos Savvides said he has offered assistance to his Greek counterpart Michalis Chrysohoides, who assured him that the search crews on Ikaria were sufficient.

Meanwhile, a party of volunteers headed by former fire chief Markos Trangolas was also trying to get to the island but could not find seats on a flight.

The couple was scheduled to leave for Cyprus on Monday but Christopher went jogging in the morning and never returned.

Her partner said he woke up in the morning and she wasn’t there so he called her mobile and Christopher told him she was out jogging in the Kerame Ayios Kirikos area.

After she failed to show up, her partner called her phone again but there was no response.

He then called the police to report she had gone missing at around 12.40pm.

Greek authorities launched an air, land and sea search for Christopher, focusing on rugged areas. A helicopter used in the search is equipped with thermal cameras.

A second helicopter was sent out later Tuesday afternoon.

Police have sealed off the room where the couple was staying as part of the investigation into the disappearance.