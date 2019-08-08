Cyprus Mail

Apollon took a giant step towards the Europa League play-offs as they defeated Austria Vienna by 2-1 at the Viola Park in Vienna in their first leg fixture.

It was no more than the Limassol side deserved and with some better finishing, especially in the second half, they coud have rendered the return leg a mere formality.

Apollon opened the score in the 14th minute through a Sasa Marcovic penalty with the Austrians equalizing from the penalty spot as well four minutes before half-time through Florian Klein.

In the second half Apollon took control of the game and new signing Serge Gapke scored the winner in the 49th minute.

‘We tried but we tired in the second half and Apollon deserved the win,’ said a dejected Christian Ilzer, the Austria Vienna coach.

His counterpart Sofronis Avgousti praised his players for their performance but warned ‘this is just the first half, we need to finish off the job in Cyprus.’

Earlier yesterday AEK and Gent played out a 1-1 draw in their third round first leg Europa League qualifier at the Arena stadium in Larnaca.

It was a pulsating and entertaining game from two attack minded sides with Gent taking the lead just before the half-hour mark through Roman Yaremchuk and AEK equalizing through Ivan Triscovski in the 88th minute.