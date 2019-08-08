AEK and Apollon continue Europa League quest

AEK and Apollon begin their hunt for a place in the fourth and final qualifying round of the Europa League against Belgian side Gent and Austria Wien respectively.

AEK entertain Gent at the Arena stadium in the first leg with the Larnaca team brimming with confidence after they knocked out Levski Sofia with consummate ease (7-0 on aggregate) in the previous round.

AEK have not conceded a goal yet in the first two rounds of the competition and in 13 European qualifying round home games at the Arena (since 2016), they have scored 30 goals and conceded just two.

AEK spokesman Kyriacos Demetriou was in confident mood ahead of the game pointing out that his team impressed in the last round defeating a supposedly superior Levski side with ease.

However it will not be as easy against free-scoring Gent.

The Belgians have hit 14 goals in their first four games of the new season in the Belgian league and Europa League qualifying.

A familiar face for Cypriot fans, especially Anorthosis’, will be Gent goalkeeper Tomas Kaminski, who played in goal for the Famagusta club for two years.

For the third successive round AEK’s game kicks-off at 6.30pm.

Apollon meanwhile have travelled to Vienna for their first leg encounter where they face the most successful team in Austria with 51 league and cup trophies.

However the Austrians have got off to a torrid start in their league with two defeats, the second a 3-0 home loss against Lask.

Their coach Christian Ilzer told the press not to expect too many changes, while captain Alexander Grunwald said that the game against Apollon can hopefully turn out to be a fresh start to the season.

Apollon though have problems of their own. Against Shamrock Rovers in the previous round they were poor and only squeezed through thanks to a goal in extra time after the aggregate score was level at 2-2 after 90 minutes.

The games against the Irish side created three huge problems for Apollon coach Sofronis Avgousti. Three key players – Fotis Papoulis, Esteban Sachetti and Zelaya – will be missing through suspension. The first two were red-carded and will be suspended for both legs while Zelaya will serve a one-game suspension.

The match kicks-off at 9.30pm at Viola Park.