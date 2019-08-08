Apoel sack Tramezzani following Qarabag defeat

Champions Apoel said Thursday they have sacked Italian coach Paolo Tramezzani following a defeat in the third-round Champions League qualifier to Qarabag FK.

There have been numerous calls by Apoel faithful over the past few weeks questioning his team selections as well as his style of play.

What seems to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back was Apoel’s defeat by Qarabag FK earlier this week at home.

Tramezzani was appointed head coach last October and managed to steer Apoel to their 7th consecutive league triumph.