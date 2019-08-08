August 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus football

Apoel sack Tramezzani following Qarabag defeat

By Iacovos Constantinou00
Paolo Tramezzani

Champions Apoel said Thursday they have sacked Italian coach Paolo Tramezzani following a defeat in the third-round Champions League qualifier to Qarabag FK.

There have been numerous calls by Apoel faithful over the past few weeks questioning his team selections as well as his style of play.

What seems to have been the straw that broke the camel’s back was Apoel’s defeat by Qarabag FK earlier this week at home.

Tramezzani was appointed head coach last October and managed to steer Apoel to their 7th consecutive league triumph.

 

Related posts

Premier League transfer deadline day moves

Reuters News Service

City and Liverpool resume duel with no sign of a challenger

Reuters News Service

AEK and Apollon continue Europa League quest

Iacovos Constantinou

Celtic held by Cluj, Porto snatch late winner

Reuters News Service

Juventus and Man City swap Danilo and Cancelo

Reuters News Service

Inter close in on Lukaku signing

Press Association
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign