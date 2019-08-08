Bar review: BrewFellas, Nicosia

By Christos Papadopoulos

The time is 6 o’clock and I’ve just finished work. Radio announces that the temperature is hitting 37C, so I am in a desperate need of an ice-cold beer. Walking around downtown Nicosia, I make my way to the only bar I know that serves the coldest and best available beer at such time: BrewFellas.

BrewFellas is a craft beer importer and distributor in Nicosia. Established in 2010, it began importing craft beer from abroad and slowly turned into a bottle shop, before it opened as a bar in 2011.

As it is still too hot to sit outside, I make my way inside and into the bar and order one of my favourite summer drinks, Militsa Apple Cider. “The key point of BrewFellas,” says assistant manager Khatch Yildizian “is serving the best and the freshest craft beer”. The bar serves beers from around the world, such as Garage, Hoppin’ Frog, and many others all the way from the US. There is also a very nice collection of whiskeys and scotch, from the US and Ireland.

The bar started specialising in craft beers when owner Dimitris Kemanes saw the growing trend and wanted to introduce it to Cyprus. And why should we get on board? “The main thing that craft beer/breweries want to specialise in is quality. There are larger scale breweries that do have quality beers of course, but craft breweries do more experimental and creative things with their beer,” says Katch.

With over 100 beers to choose from, breweries to look out for include the Garage label from Barcelona, Beavertown from London, Northern Monk from Leeds, Magic Rock from Huddersfield, and Pressure Drop from Tottenham.

Such a large and ever changing range showcases why BrewFellas has become a favourite spot for beer lovers and those looking for something a little different.

BrewFellas

Where: Pigmalionos 7, old Nicosia

When: Monday-Thursday: 6pm-1am, Friday and Saturday: 6pm-2am, Sunday: 3pm-1am

How much: around €5 a beer

Contact: 22 264007