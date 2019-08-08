Consumer service releases list of recalls

A number of consumer goods have been recalled from the market over the last two months after being identified as posing health and safety risks.

They include children’s swimsuits, blouses, girls’ dresses, adapters and electric lighters.

The full list with pictures of the products can be found here:

https://www.pio.gov.cy/assets/pdf/newsroom/2019/08/20190808_RAPEX_APOSYRSH%20PROIONTON_JULY.pdf

Persons who may have purchased any of these products are advised to return them immediately to the point of sale and to inform the Consumer Protection Service (ministry of commerce).

In a statement, the service said consumers have the right to return a product and demand a replacement. Where replacement is not possible, the consumer must be reimbursed to the full amount.

A product designated as defective or dangerous may be returned (or refunded) within two years of the purchase. The responsibility to replace or refund lies with the final seller.