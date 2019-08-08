Fire service rescues fisherman wedged between boulders

A 63-year-old man fishing by the new Limassol port was rescued on Thursday by the fire service after falling into a crack and wedging himself between two boulders.

At 2.45pm, the fire service responded to a call from a passerby, and deployed a rescue team and vehicle, spokesperson Andreas Kettis said.

The firemen used special equipment to break apart the boulders, retrieving the 63-year-old who was administered first aid on-site and then rushed to hospital.

According to Kettis, the man slipped and fell into a crack between boulders in a failed attempt to get closer to the sea.