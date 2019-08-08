August 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Fire service rescues fisherman wedged between boulders

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
A fisherman fixing his net

A 63-year-old man fishing by the new Limassol port was rescued on Thursday by the fire service after falling into a crack and wedging himself between two boulders.

At 2.45pm, the fire service responded to a call from a passerby, and deployed a rescue team and vehicle, spokesperson Andreas Kettis said.

The firemen used special equipment to break apart the boulders, retrieving the 63-year-old who was administered first aid on-site and then rushed to hospital.

According to Kettis, the man slipped and fell into a crack between boulders in a failed attempt to get closer to the sea.

 

Related posts

Greek Cypriot driver dies in car crash in north

Staff Reporter

Vehicle registrations down in first seven months

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Minister visits Akaki mosaics

Lizzy Ioannidou

Ankara’s ‘good will’ on gas should not be seen ‘as weakness’ Turkish defence minister says

Jean Christou

Two buildings in Paralimni evacuated after fire at adjacent construction site

Evie Andreou

‘Islamisation of the north’ to be discussed at this year’s Overseas Cypriots conference

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign