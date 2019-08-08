Hopefuls for Famagusta mayor submitting candidacies on Thursday

Hopefuls in the race for Famagusta mayor were on Thursday submitting their candidacies at the district administration offices in Larnaca for the election on August 25.

These include ruling Disy’s Nicos Karoullas, Akel and Diko pick Simos Ioannou, and independent Andreas Lordos.

The head of the election service Demetris Demetriou told CNA the submissions process would end at 12.30pm.

Around 31,500 Famagusta residents across the island have the right to vote at 44 polling stations in total. Nicosia will have seven, Famagusta four, Larnaca 13, Limassol 19 and Paphos one.

The town is choosing a mayor following the sudden death recently of Alexis Galanos. Galanos, who also served as president of the House of Representatives, was serving his third term as mayor after being re-elected in 2016.