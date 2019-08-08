‘Islamisation of the north’ to be discussed at this year’s Overseas Cypriots conference

The ‘Islamisation of the north’ will be addressed during the congress of overseas Cypriots in Nicosia from August 27-30, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

Overseas organisations Pseka, Pomak and Neopmak will be represented at the congress taking place at the Philoxenia Conference Centre.

Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs Photis Photiou told CNA the issue of Islamisation, which many Cypriots north and south of the divide, see as a push by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, would be discussed for the first time at the congress.

“We have also called on the Union of Occupied Municipalities and the Union of Occupied Communities, and experts, to present the current situation based on the evidence we have, and to discuss ways to deal with this situation,” he said.

He also said that the conference would, as usual, discuss the latest developments in the Cyprus issue and Turkey’s actions within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone vis-a-vis hydrocarbons.

The missing persons issue will also be on the agenda.

The conference will be opened on August 27 by President Nicos Anastasiades who will be the keynote speaker. It will also be addressed by Archbishop Chrysostomos and House President Demetris Syllouris.

Briefings on the Cyprus issue will be given by Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides, and on hydrocarbons by Energy Minister Giorgos Lakkotrypis.

The conference will also bring together 15 young people on exchanges visits under the Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral cooperation. Five youths from each country will respectively visit the capitals of each for five days and will be in Cyprus during the overseas conference.