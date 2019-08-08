Paphos woman held in drugs and antiquities case

A 30-year-old woman was remanded for six days on Thursday by the Paphos district court in connection with illegal possession of drugs and antiquities.

According to the police, a drug squad operation on Wednesday afternoon at the 30-year-old’s residence in Paphos found 52g of amphetamines, about 10g of crystal ice, a gramme of cocaine and a precision scale in which traces of a crystalline substance were found.

Police found six clay pots believed to be antiquities. The drugs and objects were confiscated to facilitate the investigation and the suspect was arrested.

Meanwhile, the drug squad on Wednesday evening also targeted the Polis Chrysochous camping site, where three young people were caught smoking cannabis and one person tested positive to a narcotest.