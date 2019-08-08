Post-mortem to be carried out in Athens into Natalie’s cause of death

Greek specialists will on Thursday be conducting a post-mortem on Natalie Christopher, 35, who was found at the bottom of a ravine on the island of Ikaria on Wednesday following a large-scale search operation.

The scene, located 1.5 kilometres from the hotel where she had been staying with her 38-year-old partner, was cordoned off on Thursday morning pending the arrival of a homicide team from the directorate of criminal investigations in Athens and of a state pathologist who will be flying to Ikaria from the island of Syros, Greek police announced.

The body is to remain on site until the scene is examined by the state pathologist and team of specialists before it is transferred to Athens for a post-mortem which should shed light on the cause of Christopher’s death, including whether it was the result of an accident or a criminal act.

Christopher was reported missing by her partner on Monday after she went jogging in the morning and never returned.

A volunteer fireman participating in the massive search for the British Cypriot astrophysicist found her body in the ravine just before 5pm on Wednesday.

Reports on Wednesday said police believe she had tried to climb a rock which slipped causing her to fall. Her body was found crushed under a large piece of rock.

Christopher’s mobile phone, which was the focus of rescuers in their attempt to locate her, was found on her body.

Acclaimed astrophysicist, Christopher was an Oxford graduate, a runner and triathlete who was heavily involved in bicommunal activities in Cyprus.

On Thursday, the House president Demetris Syllouris and the US ambassador to Cyprus Judith Garber expressed their condolences for the tragic loss of young and influential Christopher.