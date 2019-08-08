August 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Football

Premier League transfer deadline day moves

By Reuters News Service00
Romelu Lukaku

Aug 8 (Reuters) – Latest news and highlights from the Premier League’s transfer deadline day on Thursday (all times GMT):

0700 ARSENAL AGREE TO BUY DAVID LUIZ FROM CHELSEA

Arsenal have agreed to buy centre back David Luiz from London rivals Chelsea for 8 million pounds, the BBC reported. Luiz, 32, is set to sign a two-year contract and will have a medical later in the day.

Arsenal sold centre back Laurent Koscielny to French Ligue 1 side Girondins Bordeaux on Tuesday.

0615 MAN UTD AGREE LUKAKU DEAL WITH INTER

Manchester United have agreed a 73 million pound deal with Inter Milan for the transfer of striker Romelu Lukaku to the Serie A club, according to Sky Sports.

The Belgium international has arrived in Italy for a medical.

0540 SPURS AGREE SESSEGNON DEAL WITH FULHAM

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal worth an initial 25 million pounds ($30.40 million) with Fulham for their England under-21 left-back Ryan Sessegnon, with Spurs midfielder Josh Onomah moving the other way, the BBC has reported.

Sessegnon is scheduled to have a medical at Tottenham later in the day, and the fee for the 19-year-old could rise to 30 million pounds.

 

