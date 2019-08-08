August 8, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

President says worth €213,500, as asset statements published

By George Psyllides00

President Nicos Anastasiades is worth around €213,500, according to his asset statement, made public on Thursday along with those of other state officials.

In his statement, dated March 2018, the president said he has immovable property worth €66,000, €61,750 in the bank, a 2012 Audi A8 worth €85,000, and €790 in shares.

Compared with his previous statement two years ago, the president appeared richer by €34,607.

The bulk of the immovable property is located at his village, Pera Pedi, and was donated to him by his mother.

The president also owns two flats in Limassol acquired in 1983 and 1985 for €38,000 and €28,000. The flats were bought with bank loans, which have been repaid.

According to the statement, Anastasiades’ net annual revenues – salary, pensions, rents from the apartments – were €137,571.

