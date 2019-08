Police are asking the public for their assistance in locating two women in connection with the theft of a purse containing some €20,000 from a shop in Larnaca.

Anyone with information who can help find the women should contact Larnaca CID at 24804060, their nearest police station, or call the citizens hotline at 1460.

Police have released photo stills from CCTV footage.

Pic: http://www.cna.org.cy/webnews.aspx?a=5befd0666b15428aa4059a82ddc05c5a