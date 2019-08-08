Thomas Doll takes over Apoel hot seat

Apoel wasted no time in finding a replacement for Paolo Tramezzani who was sacked earlier Thursday, hiring German coach and former international footballer Thomas Doll.

Doll will be taking over the team with immediate effect. He has signed a contract with the Cyprus champions till May 2021.

His first game in charge will be against Qarabag FK in the second leg of the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

Fifty-three-year-old Doll has managed a number of teams in his managerial career, including Hamburg SV and Borussia Dortmund. His last team was Hannover SV where he was replaced in May 2019 by Mirko Slomka.

Doll is one of a handful of players who played both for East Germany and unified Germany clocking up 47 caps.

It has also been mooted that former Apoel captain Nuno Morais will be returning to the club to join the new technical team.

Morais left the club during the summer after failing to agree a new (football) contract. However reports claim that the main reason why he left the club was the strained relationship he had with Tramezzani.