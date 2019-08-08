August 8, 2019

Turkish Cypriots mark battle for Kokkina

By Staff Reporter00
Buses carrying Turkish Cypriots to Kokkina through the government controlled areas

Close to 1,000 Turkish Cypriots crossed from the north on Thursday to take part in an event at the Kokkina enclave, marking the anniversary of the battle of Tylliria in 1964 during the intercommunal strife.

Following the outbreak of intercommunal violence in December 1963, Turkish Cypriots had established a bridgehead at Kokkina in 1964, used to supply arms, volunteers and materials from Turkey.

Seeing the incursion as a major threat, the Cypriot government launched an attack leading to the Turkish retaliation. It only ended after an UN-backed ceasefire was called.

Turkey responded by bombing the area with its air force.

 

Staff Reporter

