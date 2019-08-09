Akel flags stolen from Christofias’ grave

Flags of opposition party Akel were stolen on Thursday night from the grave of former president Demetris Christofias, Marina Savva, wife of son Christos Christofias, reported on social media on Friday.

“You are deeply idiotic,” Savva said, referring to the perpetrators, “because you still have not understood that he is untouchable.”

Christofias, who served as the sixth president of the Republic of Cyprus from 2008 to 2013, died on June 21 at the age of 72 after a month-long battle with respiratory problems. He was buried on June 25 in the cemetery in Engomi.