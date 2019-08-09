Anastasiades: I’m determined to work for an ‘acceptable’ solution

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday morning said he was going to his meeting with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci determined to work to reach a solution that will be accepted both by Cypriots and the international community.

The informal meeting started at 9.30am in the UN Protected Area in Nicosia in an effort to find common ground for the two leaders to resume negotiations after more than two years.

Speaking to media at the Presidential Palace before leaving for the residence of the UNSG’s Special Representative Elizabeth Spehar, where the meeting is taking place, Anastasiades said he was meeting with the Turkish Cypriot leader to counter the dangers of escalating tensions, deadlock, and those searching for a solution that was not within what has been agreed upon.

He reiterated that the Greek Cypriot side ought to respond to the concerns of the Turkish Cypriots, without disregarding those of the Greek Cypriots.

“We cannot rely on principles that do not apply to any state,” he said.

At the same time, he said, Turkey – on which the solution of the Cyprus problem depends – should also, if it really wants to help, “show good will by ending her illegal actions or stop encouraging actions that instead of creating a climate of confidence, undermine, or create a climate of distrust or tensions.”

Anastasiades said that when it came to declarations everyone seems to agree.

“The point is to make it clear at the negotiating table that what of all these we are adopting would help reach a functional and viable solution through a creative dialogue,” he said.

He added he was determined and had the good will, but Akinci had to realise that every state seeks the international legal order and had to take into account Cyprus’ status as an EU member state. They had to work in such a way that the solution is accepted by the international community, and especially by those who will be affected, the inhabitants of Cyprus.

Akinci departed for the meeting without making any statements.

This is the first meeting of the two leaders since last February.