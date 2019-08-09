Annual motorbike ride in memory of 1996 buffer zone deaths

The annual three-day motorcycle procession in memory of Tasos Isaac and his cousin Solomos Solomou who were killed by Turkish forces during a demonstration in the Dherynia buffer zone in August 1996, started on Friday from Paphos.

The procession, organised by the Isaac-Solomou Memorial Initiative, kicked off from Chlorakas in Paphos and will finish in Dherynia where the 23rd memorial of Isaac and Solomou will take place on Sunday.

Motorcyclists will also ride along the green line.

On Friday they rode from Chlorakas to Pachyammos where they stopped at the foot of Lorovounos mountain to mark the battles that took place there in August 1964 between the Turkish forces and the National Guard. They then headed to Kato Pyrgos where they symbolically closed off the Limnitis crossing.

The Initiative said in a Facebook post “motorcyclists insist on sending out the message to all receivers that imposing ‘borders’ does not absolve Turkey of her crimes.”

They are also expected to symbolically close the crossings of Astromeritis, Ayios Dometios, Ledra Palace and Ledra Street.

On Saturday an event is to take place at the Dherynia crossing with the arrival of motorcyclist groups from all over the island who will camp there.

The memorial will take place on Sunday.