Crowdfunding launched for British woman suspected of false rape claim

A crowdfunding initiative for the payment of legal fees to the tune of £15,000 (€16,243) has been launched by the family of the 19-year-old British woman currently being held on remand in Nicosia on suspicion of filing a false gang-rape claim last month.

The fundraising campaign on the GoFundMe platform was launched by the family which is now seeking a new lawyer following the resignation of the woman’s previous defence on grounds of ‘serious disagreement’ with his client and her family, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

The withdrawal of the 19-year-old’s defence came after all 12 Israeli teens who were initially arrested on suspicion of gang rape were released. The British woman was then arrested and remanded on suspicion of public mischief.

On the crowdfunding page, the family claims the 19-year-old’s admission to filing a false rape claim “was given under duress and in breach of her rights, resulting in the collapse of the initial investigation and charges of public mischief being made against her.”

“She is alone in a prison abroad after an awful series of events, we just want to bring her home,” the family added.