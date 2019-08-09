August 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Turkey

Explosions, fire rock Turkish ammunition depot near Syria, no casualties

By Reuters News Service00
Hatay province (Ben Bender) https://web.archive.org/web/20161102001206/http://www.panoramio.com/user/4678999?with_photo_id=98382900

ISTANBUL, Aug 9 (Reuters) – A series of explosions rocked an ammunition depot in Turkey’s Hatay province, near the Syrian border, early on Friday and nearby homes were evacuated but there were no reports of casualties, Turkish broadcaster NTV said.

The cause of the blasts, at around 3:30 am (0030 GMT) in Hatay’s Reyhanli town, was not immediately clear, NTV said. Emergency services had sealed off the area, it said.

After the explosions fire broke out at some parts of the military ammunition depot, located near a football stadium just to the north of the border town of Reyhanli, the state-owned Anadolu news agency said.

The main highway running north from Reyhanli and other nearby roads were closed to traffic after the blasts, NTV said.

