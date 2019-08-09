Hiking under the stars

An August day is definitely not the time to go hiking but an evening walk in the mountains is another matter entirely. Cool temperatures, peace and tiny dots of light in the distance are the only signs of city life. The Artemis geo-trail on the Troodos mountain slopes is a popular spot for walking and there are two events coming up offering to experience it by night.

Cyprus From Air, now extremely well-known for their organised hikes, are heading to the trail on August 10. The team is set to meet participants at the parking lot at Troodos Square at 6.15pm before setting off on a 7km hike. The Artemis geo-trail is a circular route at the tip of Troodos mountains at Chionistra.

The hike will be done in complete darkness. No white-light torches are allowed, except for emergencies, as bright lights will alter the night vision the mountain views offer. Instead, other senses will be amplified. Sound and smell are the two to guide you through the experience and the only light that can be used, besides the starry sky, is a red torchlight as red doesn’t affect night vision. This can be used throughout the whole hike if needed, explain the organisers.

Hiking shoes and a backpack with water and a light sweater are vital. Two short breaks are included in the hike to enjoy the nightime sky and have a snack. The whole walk will take around five hours as walking at night slows the pace. Anyone above 18 can take part but unfortunately, no doggos can tag along. To register for the hike, simply hit ‘Going’ at the Facebook event.

If you can’t attend this event, there is another group tackling the Artemis trail by night towards the end of the month. Outdoor & Leisure are heading there on August 31. More details can be found on their Facebook Page.

Artemis Trail By Night II

Evening walk with Cyprus from Air. 7km circular route. August 10. Meeting point: Troodos Square, Limassol. 6.15pm-11pm. Easy hike. Registrations on the Facebook page of Cyprus from Air

Night Hike 7km

Night hike of the Artemis Geo-trail. August 31. By Outdoor & Leisure. Meeting point: Road towards Olympus Peak, 6pm. Start time 7pm