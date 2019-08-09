Hot and hotter, 42C on Monday

Hot temperatures are expected over the weekend, and for the second day in a row, the met office has issued a yellow weather warning, saying it will be 40C inland and 32C in the higher mountains.

This is the 40th time a yellow weather alert has been issued this year. It is valid until 4pm.

According to EuMetNet, the network of European Meteorological Network Service, a yellow warning is issued when the weather is potentially dangerous.

“The weather phenomena that have been forecast are not unusual, but be attentive if you intend to practice activities exposed to meteorological risks. Keep informed about the expected meteorological conditions and do not take any avoidable risk,” the network warned.

It will be mostly cloudy on Saturday in all areas of Cyprus, with temperatures at the same levels.

On Sunday, Monday and Tuesday the weather is forecast to be mostly clear, and by Monday it will be even hotter than during the days before, reaching up to 42C, while temperatures will drop slightly on Tuesday.