Man critically injured after fall from building

A 66-year-old man is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after he fell from the roof of his house in Aradippou on Thursday morning.

According to police he fell from a height of two and a half metres while he was climbing down from the top of the building to the balcony on the first floor at 10.20am.

The injured man was taken to Larnaca general hospital where he was diagnosed with multiple skull fractures, a brain hemorrhage and a vertebral fracture.

Due to the severity of his condition he was transferred to the Nicosia hospital, underwent surgery and is being treated in the intensive care unit.

Another seriously injured man, 63, was admitted to Paphos general hospital at 8pm on Thursday.

He was found unconscious at a building where he was working in the Paphos region.

Doctors reported he suffered a brain hemorrhage and is in critical condition.