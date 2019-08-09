No objections raised against five Famagusta mayoral candidates

No objections were posed by Friday regarding the five hopefuls who submitted their candidacy on Thursday for the Famagusta mayoral elections to be held on August 25.

“By 12.30pm, at which time the 24-hour deadline ended, no objections were submitted regarding the candidates who will strive for an electoral win on August 25,” Famagusta district officer Giorgos Chrysafinis said on Friday.

The elections come after the sudden death of Mayor Alexis Galanos in July after suffering a heart attack while on vacation on the Greek island of Kos.

Submitting their candidacy on Thursday, the five said they would fight for the return of Varosha, the fenced-off area of the town that the Turkish Cypriot ‘government’ has pledged to resettle in violation of UN resolutions.

“The Famagusta district administration has already begun drafting the ballot papers, which are being shown to the candidates so a final decision can be reached,” Chrysafinis said.

All candidates or their representatives will be called down to the Famagusta district administration offices next week to be informed regarding the voting centres that will be set up island-wide, he added.

First on the ballot will be Elam MP Linos Papayiannis due to his party affiliation, followed by the four independent candidates in alphabetical order: Simos Ioannou who will be backed by Akel and Diko, Nikos Karoullas backed by ruling Disy, and non-party-backed independents Andreas Lordos, and Georgios Stavri.

Around 31,500 Famagusta residents across the island have the right to vote at 44 polling stations in total. Nicosia will have seven, Famagusta four, Larnaca 13, Limassol 19 and Paphos one.