August 9, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Police searching for stolen ‘Holy Cross’

By Evie Andreou00
The cross stolen from a church in Larnaca

Police are continuing the search for a cross stolen from a Larnaca church which is believed to contain wood taken from the cross Jesus was crucified on.

According to the police, the 45-centimetre gold and silver artefact that reputedly contains a piece of the Holy Cross was reported stolen from the Metropolitan church of Sotiros in Larnaca on Wednesday. Its value is estimated at €2,500, police said. The cross was acquired by the church some 30 years ago.

It is believed it was stolen between 9pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

Police urged anyone who may possess information to help locate the cross to contact the Larnaca CID at 24 804060 or 24 804020, or the nearest police station or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.

 

Related posts

Hot and hotter, 42C on Monday

Annette Chrysostomou

Annual motorbike ride in memory of 1996 buffer zone deaths

Evie Andreou

Suspected arson at car dealership

Staff Reporter

News podcast: Film maker Harry Mavromichalis and Olympia Dukakis documentary

Rosie Charalambous

Man caught speeding

Staff Reporter

Police to crack down on illegal ‘taxis’

Annette Chrysostomou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign