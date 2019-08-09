Police searching for stolen ‘Holy Cross’

Police are continuing the search for a cross stolen from a Larnaca church which is believed to contain wood taken from the cross Jesus was crucified on.

According to the police, the 45-centimetre gold and silver artefact that reputedly contains a piece of the Holy Cross was reported stolen from the Metropolitan church of Sotiros in Larnaca on Wednesday. Its value is estimated at €2,500, police said. The cross was acquired by the church some 30 years ago.

It is believed it was stolen between 9pm and 11pm on Tuesday.

Police urged anyone who may possess information to help locate the cross to contact the Larnaca CID at 24 804060 or 24 804020, or the nearest police station or the Citizen Hotline at 1460.