Police to crack down on illegal ‘taxis’

Police will start a campaign to clamp down on the illegal transport of passengers by private drivers on Sunday. The campaign will last until August 30.

It will be carried out in cooperation with the licensing authority at entrance points to the republic, airports and ports, and in the wider Ayia Napa area.

The campaign will target drivers who do not have a permit to operate a taxi but transport passengers for a fee.

Members of the police traffic department and road transport supervisors will check the drivers’ documents and the vehicles.