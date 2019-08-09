Public warned of Natalie Christopher crowdfunding scam

Police on Friday urged members of the public to be cautious as regards a crowdfunding initiative to collect money for the funeral expenses of 35-year-old Natalie Christopher who was found dead last Wednesday on the island of Ikaria in Greece, after receiving a report it was a scam.

The electronic crime unit said it was investigating a report concerning forgery after being alerted by an individual that someone launched a crowdfunding using her name calling for donations for the funeral expenses of Christopher.

Police said that the initiative in question was a scam and urged the public not to donate any money.

The police announcement follows a warning on Thursday by CyBC radio producer Saskia Constantinou who said someone had used her name and a photo she had taken with Christopher “to start a so-called Funeral Fund”.

“This is totally illegal and has not been initiated by me. I have reported to the relevant authorities and will prosecute to the full extent of the law for those responsible,” she said on Facebook.