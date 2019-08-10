A minute with Andre Chris Musician, Singer, Songwriter, Performer

Where do you live?

I live on planet Earth with people who inspire me everyday to be better and to find the purpose of my life

Best childhood memory?

The first solo I sang in school

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What food would you really turn your nose up to?

Favourite dish: Oysters

Favourite Restaurant: Lycabettus Oia Santorini

Dislike: chickpeas

What did you have for breakfast?

Black Coffee and sometime scrabble eggs

Would you class yourself as a day or night person? What’s your idea of the perfect night/day out?

I like both.

The daylight illuminates my thoughts and the nights gives me the inspiration to walk with.

To walk in the narrow streets of Paris with the love of my life. Swim with fine wine and read poetry until the sun rises again.

Best book ever read?

Awaken the Giant Within by Anthony Robbins. Tony Robbins says that to take control and direct our lives we must take control of our decision power.

Favourite film of all time?

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off 1986. Life Move Pretty Fast. If you don’t Stop And Look Around Once In A While, You Could Miss It.

Favourite holiday destination? What’s your dream trip?

I fell in love with Cuba. I spent two weeks in paradise dancing and drinking cocktails. People are so excited full of passion and the love is in the air. Dream trip: Touring the world as successful singer.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

UK and US top charts

What is always in your fridge?

Water, Wine and Love

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

South California USA. Near the most breathtaking natural wonders

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it bea minute with

I would chose George Michael because it was a dream to know him closely and talk with him about the music industry and I would suggested to cooperate.

If the world is ending in 24 hours what would you do?

To drink All the world’s Wine

What is your greatest fear?

The day that the Sun will not rise and shine…

Tell me a joke…

Q: Why are hurricanes normally named after women?

A: When they come they’re wild and wet, but when they go they take your house and car with them.

Chris’ latest single is called Strangers and is a pop track that reflects the way we fall in love in a world full of choices.