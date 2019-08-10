Animal Party calls for investigation after pet cat goes missing at airport

The Animal Party on Saturday called for a thorough investigation by the airline responsible for losing a cat, Sakis, belonging to one of its passengers while it was being transferred to an aircraft at Larnaca.

A call for help in locating the cat was posted on social media by the owners of Sakis, who they said weighs 6kg and has six fingers on its front paws.

According to the Animal Party, the likely scenario is that while the cat was being transferred by trolley to the aircraft, its cage fell and broke open, allowing the cat to escape.

“We request that a thorough investigation takes place by the company that it becomes clear where and what went wrong,” the party said.

After a four-month-old kitten, Tiny, was crushed to death on a conveyor belt at Larnaca airport in July, the Animal Party called on the government and the airports to increase safety measures during the transport of pets.

On Saturday the party highlighted the inadequate implementation of an important European regulation of 2005 regarding the protection of animals during transport.

Even so, the party asserted that what it strives for is that the transfer of live animals is “utterly forbidden” both within and beyond the EU due to the miserable conditions which cause the animals to suffer.