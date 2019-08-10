August 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Crime

British tourist attacked in Ayia Napa

By Lizzy Ioannidou00
File photo: Ayia Napa at night

A 23-year-old British tourist was attacked and beaten by an unknown person in Ayia Napa in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, in his statement, the 23-year-old said that at around 2.30am, while he was in the centre of Ayia Napa, an unknown person attacked and beat him, punching him several times in the face.

The British man was taken to an Ayia Napa clinic where doctors said he had suffered cerebral contusion.

The 23-year-old was then taken to a private Limassol hospital where he is currently being treated. His condition is not considered life-threatening.

Examining the scene, Famagusta police said there were no surveillance cameras which could shed light on the identity of the attacker.

