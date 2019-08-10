Construction worker dies two days after site accident

A 63-year-old Georgian man with Greek nationality, Charalambos Sahpatzidis, died in the early hours of Saturday two days after he was injured on a building site in Paphos, police said.

Sahpatzidis died at 3am in the intensive care unit at Paphos general hospital where he was taken late Thursday after falling from an internal staircase in the building on which he was working.

He had been found injured and unconscious in the building at around 8pm on Thursday. Doctors said he suffered a cerebral haemorrhage with a subcutaneous hematoma and he was being treated in ICU.

Police are investigating.