Crowdfunding for British rape-claim woman exceeds expectations

A CROWDFUNDING appeal to raise money to cover the legal fees of a 19- year-old British girl who claims she was forced by Cypriot police to withdraw a gang-rape complaint, has raised over £19,000 (€20,200), exceeding its £15,000 target, all within two days of being launched.

As of Saturday afternoon, the Help Teen Victim Get Justice in Cyprus crowdfunding appeal launched by the girl’s parents on GoFundMe raised over £19,223 from 378 people.

Among the donors, there was a significant number of Israeli citizens. Many of them said they believed the girl told the truth when she accused a group of 12 of their teenage compatriots of gang-raping her in a hotel room at the two-star Pambos Napa Rocks Hotel in Ayia Napa three weeks ago.

“To the British teen: I am Israeli and I am terrified by what my fellow citizens did to you and how you were treated consequently by Cypriot law enforcement. I want to say that I fully believe you and admire your courage not to remain silent. I really hope that eventually, you will get justice and your life will be recovered as quickly as possible,” wrote Michael Uritsky who donated £10.

“I believe you, and did from the beginning. Stand strong for justice on all counts. You are not alone. Many of us in Israel believe you and support you,” commented Shelley Bogen who also sent £10.

Earlier this week, the girl’s Cypriot lawyer, Andreas Pittadjis, resigned, citing serious disagreement with his client about how to handle the case.

The girl’s mother, currently in Cyprus, told the press that the family decided to accept legal assistance from the British legal group Justice Abroad, an organisation which, according to its website, “has been set up to help those trying to find their way through foreign justice systems with all the associated hurdles that present”. Together they plan to assemble an expert legal team from both the UK and Cyprus in order to challenge the many breaches of the teenager’s rights they claim took place since the case first started.

In the statement published on the crowdfunding page the family says: “In the early hours of Sunday the 28th of July 2019, following a week of traumatic events, our daughter was arrested for allegedly making a false allegation of rape in Cyprus and is currently being detained in prison awaiting trial. We maintain that the statement was given under duress and in breach of her rights, resulting in the collapse of the initial investigation and charges of public mischief being made against her. She is alone in a prison abroad after an awful series of events, we just want to bring her home.”

The 19-year-old was charged for making false claims after she withdrew her complaint that she had been gang-raped. She is due back in court on August 19.