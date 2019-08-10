Explosive cocktail of Latin-Jazz with Macumba

After a very successful event in July, local band Macumba is returning for one more concert at the Technopolis 20 garden, on Saturday, August 17. Their sound incorporates a different approach to Latin music, creating an explosive cocktail of Brazilian funk, samba, rumba and guaguanco afro-Cuban blended through a modern post-jazz aesthetic, by three Cypriots and one Chilean.

The well-known band is launching its first album ‘Como Jugando’, a vibrant repertoire which includes original and some well-known versions of Latin-Jazz songs.

The Macumba quartet was formed soon after the Chilean bassist Rodrigo Caceres arrived in Cyprus, in March 2017. There he met Rodos Panagiotou (drums), George Morfitis (keyboards) and Elias Ioannou (trumpet), three virtuous musicians, already well-known on the local Latin-jazz music scene. The four of them worked together to create their own unique, dynamic and innovative sound.

The Chilean bassist is known internationally on the Latin, flamenco and world music scene. He performs and organises seminars across Europe, Latin America and Sri Lanka, able to appeal to a multitude of audiences. In Cyprus, he has performed at the Pattihio Theatre with the Italian pianist Joe Diverio and recorded for Andrea’s Georgiou album.

Limassol-born George Morfitis started his classical music training aged six. He went on to study at various institutions including Athens’ Jazz Music at Nakas Music School, ISA Conservatory of Havana in Cuba and Latin Jazz Music at Codarts Conservatory of Rotterdam in Holland. Now he regularly participates in music projects in his home country.

Also from Limassol, trumpeter Elias Ioannou has shown up in concerts all across Europe, Holland and Cyprus highlighting the North Sea Jazz Rotterdam Festival. During the last few years, he has been touring within Holland, recording with different jazz, Latin, reggae and pop bands. In Cyprus, he teaches the trumpet and works on different musical projects.

The final member of the band is Rodos Panagiotou, a well- known Cypriot drummer, who comes from a family of musicians. After studying for several years at the Conservatory of Greece and Rotterdam, he specialised in Latin-Jazz and World Music and set up the Brazilian Percussion Group Batukinio. Over the last 10 years, Rodos has been teaching at the European University of Cyprus and the University of Nicosia.

Latin-Jazz-World Music with Macumba

Live Latin-Jazz-inspired music by local band Macumba. August 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. €12. Tel:7000-2420