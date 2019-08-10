August 10, 2019

Liverpool thump Norwich in Premier League opener

By Reuters News Service00
Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk both scored as Liverpool kicked-off the new Premier League season with a stylish win

European champions Liverpool made an emphatic start to the new Premier League season by handing promoted Norwich City a 4-1 thrashing at Anfield on Friday.

Liverpool, who finished a point behind champions Manchester City last season, grabbed a seventh minute lead when Norwich captain Grant Hanley, attempting to clear a low cross from the left by Divock Origi, sliced the ball into his own goal.

Mo Salah doubled the lead in the 19th with a characteristic left-foot finish from a tight angle after a nice set-up from Roberto Firmino and the game was virtually over in the 28th when Virgil van Dijk nodded home a Salah corner to make it 3-0.

Liverpool suffered a blow when goalkeeper Alisson Becker was taken off with what appeared to be a calf injury in the 39th with Spanish keeper Adrian thrust into a debut appearance.

Origi made it 4-0 three minutes before the break, with a well-placed header from a right-wing Trent Alexander-Arnold cross.

Norwich received some reward for their efforts when Finnish striker Teemu Pukki pulled a goal back in the 64th with a smart finish after being found by a clever Emiliano Buendia pass.

