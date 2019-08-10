No foul play in death of Natalie Christopher

A second post-mortem conducted in Athens on the body of 35-year-old Natalie Christopher ruled out the possibility of foul play in her fall from a height on the island on Ikaria.

The preliminary post-mortem conducted on the body on-site at the bottom of a ravine in Ikaria on Thursday by Greek state pathologist Nikos Karakoukis found that the British Cypriot astrophysicist died instantly due to her fall from a height.

Initial suspicions of no foul play were confirmed by Karakouris in Athens on Friday, as no signs of struggle or any other evidence indicating a criminal act were found.

Karakouris found that Christopher died instantly due to a heavy blow to the back of the head. Injuries were also found on her knees and left arm, while evidence also suggests that Christopher hit an obstacle, likely a protruding boulder, before crashing at the bottom of the 20-metre-deep ravine.

It is believed that Christopher fell in her attempt to climb or descend a rock face when a boulder came loose.

Christopher’s body was found on Wednesday after a large-scale search operation was launched by Greek authorities in response to the report filed by her partner, 38, on Monday.

The couple had arrived in Ikaria on August 3 and were scheduled to leave for Cyprus on Monday, but Christopher went jogging in the morning and never returned.

Christopher’s body was located 1.5 kilometres from the hotel where she and her partner had been staying.

Acclaimed astrophysicist, Christopher was an Oxford graduate, a runner and triathlete who was heavily involved in bicommunal activities in Cyprus.

Runs to celebrate the life of Christopher, an avid runner, were taking place on Saturday in Nicosia and abroad by people who knew the young woman.