August 10, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pensioner dies after being hit by large wave off Larnaca

A 76-year-old man from Nicosia died in Larnaca Friday in an apparent drowning.

The man and his wife were in the water off Kastella beach in the afternoon when they were hit by a big wave, which dragged them under.

Lifeguards managed to reach them by boat and gave then first aid on return to the beach.

An ambulance was called in the meantime and the couple was taken to Larnaca general hospital where the man was pronounced dead on arrival. His wife was not injured in the incident.

A post-mortem was expected to be carried out at the hospital later Saturday to determine the exact cause of death.

