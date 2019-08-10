Suspect remanded in car arson case

A 45-year-old was remanded for four days by the Limassol district court on Saturday in connection with a car arson.

According to the police, a car belonging to a 73-year-old Limassol resident which was parked in the yard of his home was set on fire at 2.30am on Saturday.

The fire service was called but the car was completely destroyed.

Evidence was found pointing to arson, and further evidence linked the suspect to He was arrested at 6.30am and led before the district court which issued his remand.