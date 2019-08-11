August 11, 2019

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Motorbike passenger, 11, in critical condition after Limassol crash

By Lizzy Ioannidou00

An 11-year-old girl is being hospitalised in critical condition at the Nicosia general after the motorbike she was a passenger on crashed into a vehicle on a Limassol road on Saturday evening, with the driver of the motorbike, 25, suffering only minor injuries.

According to the police on Sunday, the collision occurred at 6pm. The vehicle attempted to make a right turn as the motorbike was attempting to overtake it. The bike crashed into the concrete before hitting a pavement.

Neither the driver nor the little girl were wearing a helmet.

The 11-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken, along with the 25-year-old driver, to the Limassol general hospital.

The girl was diagnosed with severe traumatic brain injury, and her transfer to the Nicosia general hospital was deemed necessary due to the severity of her condition.

The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol.

 

Related posts

Cyprus talks should not be linked with hydrocarbons developments, Energy Minister says

Lizzy Ioannidou

President Anastasiades extends wishes for Kurban Bayram

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Path leading to settlement talks seems to be opening, Spokesman says

Staff Reporter

British tourist, 20, in critical condition after quad bike overturns

Lizzy Ioannidou

Long wait for city centre revamp 

Evie Andreou

Prosecuting rape complainants who retract 

Alper Ali Riza
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign