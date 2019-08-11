Motorbike passenger, 11, in critical condition after Limassol crash

An 11-year-old girl is being hospitalised in critical condition at the Nicosia general after the motorbike she was a passenger on crashed into a vehicle on a Limassol road on Saturday evening, with the driver of the motorbike, 25, suffering only minor injuries.

According to the police on Sunday, the collision occurred at 6pm. The vehicle attempted to make a right turn as the motorbike was attempting to overtake it. The bike crashed into the concrete before hitting a pavement.

Neither the driver nor the little girl were wearing a helmet.

The 11-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken, along with the 25-year-old driver, to the Limassol general hospital.

The girl was diagnosed with severe traumatic brain injury, and her transfer to the Nicosia general hospital was deemed necessary due to the severity of her condition.

The driver of the car tested negative for alcohol.